The group will be hosting more events. PICTURE: Jordan Mason The group will be hosting more events. PICTURE: Jordan Mason

A group from Huntingdon spent the evening with Minnie and Mickey Mouse as they held their annual party.

'Starz in Your Eyes' is a popular party event in Huntingdon for those with special needs, with a DJ bringing entertainment for people to enjoy.

You may also want to watch:

This year the event was held at the Montague Club, in Hartford Road, on February 20, and the theme was Disney.

The group will be hosting more events. PICTURE: Jordan Mason The group will be hosting more events. PICTURE: Jordan Mason

In collaboration with Don't Panic Promotions, and the Starz in Your Eyes group people enjoyed an evening of entertainment with visits from Minnie and Mikey Mouse.

"Brings tears to my eyes that we can help such much loved people in the community.

Thank you to All that helped make this night to remember," said Rob Bradshaw from Don't Panic Promotions."