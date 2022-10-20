Several crashes took place in Cambridgeshire on October 20, but it is unclear if they were linked to a yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office that morning. Pictured: flooding in Cambridgeshire in July 2021. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spate of crashes meant police officers were kept busy today (Thursday) amid heavy downpours in Cambridgeshire.

One vehicle was reported to have hit trees on the A1 at Alconbury just before 10.40am.

“We were called at 10.39am this morning with reports of a collision on the A1M southbound at Alconbury involving a single vehicle which had collided with some trees,” said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson.

“The central barrier has been damaged, and we believe the vehicle was travelling northbound.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews were in attendance but no injuries were reported.

A car was then involved in a crash in Hemingford Abbots just over an hour later.

“We were called at 11.52am with reports of a collision involving a car on the A1307 eastbound,” the police spokesperson said.

“No details of any injuries.”

Beforehand, a three-vehicle crash was reported further north of the county.

Police were called at 8.18am following reports of a crash on the A47 at Guyhirn where the three vehicles were blocking the road.

We don’t need to tell you it’s raining but so far this morning we’ve been to seven crashes.



Only one, on the the A47 near Guyhirn, has had injuries reported but thankfully they are believed not to be serious. pic.twitter.com/XZw8CVmrHL — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) October 20, 2022

“It looks like there are some minor injuries but we’re not clear on how many people,” said a spokesperson.

An ambulance and recovery crew were in attendance at the scene.

Also in Fenland, one motorist was also caught speeding during the wet weather.

Please take care today in the heavy rain today.



Check the flood risk in your area by clicking the link below.#flooding #rain https://t.co/Lk2AHse62q — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) October 20, 2022

In Peterborough, a motorist had crashed into a telegraph pole just after 7.45am.

“We were called at 7.46am with reports of a collision in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, where a car collided with a telegraph pole,” the police spokesperson said.

“No injuries were reported, just slight damage to the pole and car.”

Police were then called to Garton End Road, Peterborough when a car hit a parked car, which had to be recovered due to damage.

Later that morning, a two-vehicle crash took place on the A1139 at Orton Southgate, where no injuries were sustained.

“We were called at 11.03am with reports of a collision on the Fletton Parkway at Orton Southgate involving a car and a truck,” the police spokesperson said.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/2QxA3JfAM2 pic.twitter.com/ZLiDFk4guU — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) October 20, 2022

Earlier today, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the East of England which has now passed.

It is unclear if any of the crashes in Cambridgeshire on October 20 were due to the wet conditions.