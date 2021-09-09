Published: 11:18 AM September 9, 2021

The village of Spaldwick has some pretty villages. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Spaldwick was listed in the Domesday Book in the Hundred of Leightonstone in Huntingdonshire.

The name of the settlement was written as Spalduic and Spalduice. In 1086, there was just one manor and the annual rent paid to the lord of the manor was £16 and this had increased to £22 in 1086.

The village lies approximately six miles (10 km) west of Huntingdon and is close to Catworth village and its population, according to the 2011 Census, was 631.

One of the historic features in Spaldwick is a medieval stone bridge which crosses the Ellington Brook at the extreme west of Thrapston Road/High Street.

The medieval portion of the bridge was constructed in the 15th Century and it consists of three arches.

A post-medieval extension was added, which doubled its width and the original structure was probably made from timber.

Spaldwick also had a windmill situated to the north of the village, which has now been demolished.

This was situated on Belton’s Hill and records show a man called John Belton owned the Windmill of Spaldwick in 1922.

The Belton family has a long association with the village and were, unsurprisingly, millers by trade. Such was there standing in the area the hill in the Spaldwick was named after the family.

The Beltons lived in a house in the centre of the village near to the church and the register shows some of their children, who only seem to live for a short time, are buried there.

Spaldwick also used to have three inns in, called The George, The Bell and The Axe.

All the pubs were located on the High Street , however, The George is the only one that remains now.

A Spaldwick War Memorial also stands on the village green at the end of the High Street, and bounded also by Stow Road and Thrapston Road.

There is a sandstone Latin cross, adorned with a wreath of laurels, upon a square block plinth, sitting upon a square base, the whole surrounded by a metal railing fence.

The Church of James in Spaldwick dates from the late 12th Century, and boasts the tallest spire in Huntingdonshire.

St James Church in Spaldwich has the tallest spire in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Special events are regularly held at the church, including musical and Christmas concerts, Easter fayres, food and drink tasting events and flower festivals.