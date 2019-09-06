LICENSING ACT 2003

Application for the Grant of a Premises Licence I ADAM HASS of 10 BARTLOW ROAD, LINTON, CB21 4LY I have submitted an application for the grant of a premises licence to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing Section, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, Cambridge CB23 6EA Cambourne Business Park Contact : 08450 450 063.

Appointments must be made with a licensing officer to view the application.

Inspection times are 09.00am - 16.45pm (Monday to Thursday) and 09.00am - 16.00pm on Fridays.

Details of application THE SALE OF ALCOHOL FOR CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES (OPENING HOURS MON-SUN 0:700-22:00)

Representations concerning this application should be submitted, in writing, to the Council by no later than 25/09/2019 It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fee for which a person is liable assuming conviction for the offence is level 5 on the standard scale.