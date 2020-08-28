A father and son have paddled a whopping 32 miles from Buckden to Ely to raise money for the Mental Health charity MIND.

Peter Emeleus and his son Harry started their challenge on August 24 and finished on the evening of August 25.

They paddled along the Great River Ouse and finished up at the key in central Ely, where Peter’s wife and Harry’s brother waited for them.

Reflecting on the challenge Peter said: “It was absolutely brilliant, we had good weather on the first day and in the evening we stayed over at the Pike and Eel in Needingworth.

“On day two, storm Francis appeared and we were battling in gusts of wind up to 40-45 miles per hour.

“When the wind eventually picked up behind us it was easier to paddle.

“When we crossed the finish line at the key in central Ely there were four or five boats hooting their horns at us.

“Me and Harry were both shattered and he expressed how tired he has been since completing the challenge.”

Peter and Harry have raised a £1,800 including gift aid which they are both delighted to give to the health charity (MIND.)

Peter wanted to highlight the importance of (MIND), he said: “MIND is so important, more so now than ever to a lot of people, many people have struggled financially and emotionally since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began.

“Two minutes before I went on air for an interview with Ste from Black Cat Radio, I took a call.

“It was the catering company I work for, telling me they have had to make me redundant, because our catering company was no longer needed by the business we worked for.

“I am okay, but it is a very worrying time for me and I will miss the company I worked for.

“It’s times like this when the health charity MIND is so important and can help and support people who need it most.”

To make a donation visit the Just Giving link: at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-harry-buckden-ely-paddle.

If you need help or advice visit MIND’s website: www.mind.org.uk.