Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021

One of the jewels in Huntingdon Community Radio’s crown is its active Drama Unit Wavelength Productions.

The group produces the twice-weekly soap Huntsford and has been tested to the limit during the months of lockdowns not having studio facilities to record episodes, but with grit and determination, not an episode was missed!

Bill Hensley, station manager for HCR. - Credit: HCR

The soap airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays during Breakfast and HCRpm with an ‘omnibus’ edition during the Sunday Supplement. There is also a chance to listen again via the HCR website at: www.hcrfm.co.uk/drama/huntsford.

The gold award-winning soap drama is set in the small market town of Huntsford in the English countryside. It’s a fictitious, parallel universe version of our world but provides an escape from the present.

It’s even got its own community radio station. There’s an amazing talent amongst its actors and you can find out more about them and Huntsford at the above-mentioned link.

You may also want to watch:

But the soap is not the only mission of our head of drama Sue Rodwell Smith who says if comedy is your thing, there’s Ambleforth Manor, a monthly sitcom written by local author, Patrick MacDonald that you can hear on the last Wednesday of the month during Scribblers Corner at 7pm.

The ingredients are a rambling country manor, a colonel and his young bride and, of course, there’s the gardener, the butler and the housekeeper, all desperately trying to keep the run-down manor alive by opening it to the public.

The drama Unit also boasts Story at Midnight, which is on Sundays at 11:45 pm and this is for adults and children’s bedtime story aimed at the younger audience and can be heard during Drivetime, with Children’s Saturday Story on Saturday’s Early Breakfast at around 7:50am.

Music, however, continues to be the staple diet of the HCR schedules. But did you know that we now broadcast presenter-led programmes right through the night?

Our night-time team brings you a wealth of different music - easy listening on After Dark at midnight on Friday and Saturday. Into the Night airs on weekdays from midnight to 2 am and music of the decades from the 50s to the 2010s can be heard every morning at 2am on Decade in The Middle.

The day gets off to a good start at 4am with Start Your Day so there’s something for everybody.

INFO: Find out more at www.hcrfm.co.uk.