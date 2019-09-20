Becca Webb, aged 14, will appear in Open Mic UK's regional finals in Birmingham on October 13 and will be hoping to make it through to the grand final at the O2 arena in London, later this year.

Open Mic UK 2019 is the biggest search for unsigned talent in the UK.

Becca, who attends Cromwell Community College, in Chatteris, sings and plays the guitar and performed a song of her own competition in the preliminary round of the competition.

Events co-ordinator and head of future music, Chris Grayston said; "Every year that we hold this competition the bar is raised and the quality gets higher and higher. For promising singers, song-writers, rappers and vocalists, Open Mic UK provides a real opportunity to open the door to a music career by showcasing their talent to music industry professionals and audiences across the country."

Auditions are held all over the country every year in search for the UK's best singers, singer-songwriters, rappers and vocalists of all genres performing either covers or their own original material.

Open Mic UK is hosted by Future Music, the company which have discovered some of the best new talent and propelled them to the big stage, working with Thames TV, Sony and Universal.

Acts who, have competed in the competitions on their way to being signed to major record labels include; Lucy Spraggan, Luke Friend, Karen Hardy, Jacob Banks, plus Warner Music's signings and Open Mic UK's first winner Birdy and The Lottery Winners along with Union J's Jaymi Hensley, and Voice 2019 winner Molly Hocking.

Thousands of hopefuls entered Open Mic UK nationwide and hundreds of auditioned on the day to impress the judges.

Those who made it through the audition stage will now take part in a live head-to-head battle alongside the best talent in their region, performing in front of hundreds of audience members and a music industry judging panel in their bid to win a place at the grand final.