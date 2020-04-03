James Seamark, from the Tesco Express store in High Street, encouraged residents to get in touch with him directly after describing the panic buying of recent weeks as “crazy”.

The 39-year-old, who has worked at the shop in the village for nearly three years, said they had also taken on six new staff to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

James said: “There are people in the village who are self-isolating and we are home delivering to them and making sure they don’t have to make any unnecessary trips.

“We had an initial crazy surge when people bought stuff they did not need, but once we had caught up and were able to get the shop stocked fully then people began to shop smarter.

“They are coming in just twice a week now, which is the sensible thing to do.

“We all just need to stay strong.”

James, who lives in St Neots, has worked for Tesco for 16 years.

He said people need to continue to ensure that they only visit the shop to buy essentials and come with a list so that they are prepared.

“I’ve dropped stuff off during my own time, that’s how seriously I’m taking this [coronavirus],” he said.

“The support network of Tesco is brilliant and we’ve taken on new staff to help us meet demand as well.

“To every customer that’s said ‘thanks’ or ‘hello’, you’ve proven what I’ve been saying all along about character and kindness of the village.

“I love working in Somersham and the staff and customers are amazing.

“It’s my ninth Tesco and the best by far.”

One customer from the store contacted The Hunts Post to praise James’ help in the village.

They said: “James has been going above and beyond is these times and offering his delivering services.

“I know a lot of people in the village are extremely grateful for how much he is doing.”

The shop is situated in the High Street and is usually open until 10pm most nights.