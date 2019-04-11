Somersham Primary School officially joined the Cambridge Primary Education Trust (CPET) on April 1, becoming the fifth school in the organisation, alongside Histon and Impington Junior School, Histon and Impington Infant School, Hatton Park Primary School and Trumpington Park Primary School.

The school has joined the trust as part of an improvement plan following a critical report by Ofsted which saw it placed in special measures.

In the report, published following an inspection in June last year, the school inspectors found the school’s leadership had been inadequate, teaching standards had been low, and pupils’ motivation levels were poor.

The report added “too many” pupils at the school, in Parkhall Road, were not prepared for the next stage of their education by the end of Year 6.

In its report, Ofsted inspectors said: “The Horizons Federation has not added leadership capacity to Somersham Primary School. Governors do not provide adequate challenge to school leaders about pupils’ achievement or the quality of teaching, learning and assessment. Plans for improvement are not sharp enough.”

CPET is a partnership of like-minded schools that will see best practice shared and, according to the trust, it has a strong track record of school improvement.

It includes Histon and Impington Junior School which has National Teaching School Status and plays an essential role in the Cambridge Teaching School Network, training new and existing teachers.

Lesley Birch, executive principal of CPET, said: “We are looking forward to having Somersham Primary School in our trust. Our staff have already started to work with the children and staff. We are excited about continuing the journey with the parents and community.”

Jonathan Clarke will take up the post of head of school at Somersham from April 23.

Mr Clarke said he was “delighted to be joining at such an important time” for the school.

To find out more about CPET, visit: www.cpetrust.co.uk.