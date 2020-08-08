A Somersham Scrapbook is the latest of several about the village written by amateur historian Alan Draper, who used the lockdown to write the book which adds to his account of life and times in the community.

Alan said: “The book’s theme is how things in Somersham have changed. I hope that for many the contents of the book will evoke memories of past times and for others it will help them to discover things about the village of which they were previously unaware.”

The book contains nearly 150 photographs, most of which are new to Alan’s histories, as well as information about village which add to his existing record.

The book at £8, plus £1.50 postage, and is available from Alan on: 01487 741531.