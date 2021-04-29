Published: 4:00 PM April 29, 2021

Pupils at Somersham Primary School now have a new outdoor learning area after the community rallied round to convert a little-used space - saving thousands of pounds in construction costs.

Spencer Smith, who was behind the project, used spare time caused by the coronavirus lockdown to get the learning area plan off the ground.

He said: “We have now completed the job at Somersham Primary School where we have taken a fundamentally abandoned area and turned it into a fantastic outside learning area. I myself have organised the project, something I was keen to do with all the spare time I had over lockdown - I work as a swimming teacher so with pools being forced to close I had plenty of spare time.”

Spencer said the learning area had been funded by Lewis Petriello of local firm L Petriello Groundworks Ltd.

“I would really like to thank them, along with Tom from the Centurion Club and John from Parkhall Garden Centre,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the generosity of these people, who all live in the village, the project would not of been possible without having to raise in excess of £6000, but thanks to them we have done it for free.”

You may also want to watch:

Head Jonathan Clarke said: “The newly Astroturfed courtyard will make a huge difference to the children at Somersham Primary, part of Cambridge Primary Education Trust. What was previously a space which wasn’t used to its full potential is now bright, attractive and purposeful. Children are already using it for small group work, independent learning and one to one support.”

Mr Clarke added: “Everyone at school is hugely grateful for the generosity, both in money and time, that has been given by local businesses and the community to make this happen, especially at a time when things have been difficult for so many.”