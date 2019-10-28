Gymnast Sol Scott, American footballer Reef, Karim Zeroual, and rugby player Franc. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Gymnast Sol Scott, American footballer Reef, Karim Zeroual, and rugby player Franc. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The show follows six of the UK's most sporty girls and boys as they travel to far-flung destinations to compete against local teams in games the British children have never heard of before.

The first episode to feature Sol, which aired on October 14, saw him in Guatemala trying his hand at pitz, an ancient Mayan ball game. The 12-year-old Hinchingbrooke School pupil also sampled some traditional cuisine, tucking into chicken head.

With his heart set on winning gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the national under-12 vault champion and England squad member usually spends his free time at Huntingdon Gymnastics Club, where he has trained since the age of five.

Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual chaperones the children to Brazil when A Week to Beat the World returns, at 4.40pm on November 4 on CBBC.