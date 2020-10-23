The Age UK day centre in Ambury Road, in Huntingdon, has reopened after lockdown. The Age UK day centre in Ambury Road, in Huntingdon, has reopened after lockdown.

Staff at the centre, in Ambury Road, continued to offer support during the lockdown period and carried out welfare checks and d delivered masks and newsletters, as well as visiting and delivering supplies to older people in the community.

Age UK day centres support people so they can continue to live at home longer, by combating loneliness and social isolation.

On March 23, the day centres were suspended, following Government advice and have now finally re-opened.

Staff have adapted the group’s activities and crafts to ensure social distancing rules are adhered to, without compromising the members’ enjoyment.

They offer chair-based exercises, quizzes, bingo, art and crafts and a hot meal is offered at lunchtime and refreshments are served throughout the day.

INFO: If you wish to refer an older person to this service, call the Age UK Helpline on: 0300 666 9860.