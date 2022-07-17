Kim Smith (left) and Kathie Reilly (right) with the donated bag of clothes used to raise money for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Kathie Reilly

Proud slimmers who attend Slimming World groups in Fenstanton and St Ives have given away clothes they no longer need to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Members of the five Slimming World groups donated more than 80 bags of pre-loved clothes at a collection point at the M&Co store in St Ives, raising nearly £2,500 for the charity.

Kim Smith, who runs a group in St Ives, said: “Most people have been touched by cancer at some point or another, so the members were excited to be able to continue Slimming World’s support of Cancer Research UK’s vital research."

Since becoming an official Cancer Research UK partner in 2013, Slimming World’s nationwide community has raised more than £17 million pounds.

Kathie Reilly, a consultant at Slimming World, said: “At Slimming World, we are committed to helping our members make healthier choices, which in turn can help reduce the risk of cancer – a goal shared by our charity partner, Cancer Research UK.

"Through this important partnership, we are helping to fund research into cancers related to obesity and to build on our understanding of the links between weight and cancer."