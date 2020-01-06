Television personality, Carr, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years consultants have supported almost one million slimmers to lose weight.

Ursula Van Leeuwen-Hill, a consultant from St Neots said: "Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn't think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Cambridgeshire groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World can make to people's lives too."