Pete Huddle decided to join his local Slimming World group at the Coneygear Centre with Sarah Manchett in February last year.

He dropped from 19 stone 11lbs to 14 stone 11lbs and managed to gain control of his health issues along the way after being referred to the group by his doctor.

“I would often get ulcerated legs that were painful and needed re-dressing at the doctors two or three times a week,” Pete explained.

“I was very overweight and a type 2 diabetic.

“I found the Slimming World plan easy to follow and enjoyed eating healthier foods.

“My weight came down quite quickly and I was very pleased with how much fitter and energetic I felt.

“I went to the diabetes clinic and the nurse told me I would be able to reduce my medications because of my weight loss.”

Pete now walks his dog three times a day and even bought a bicycle to get outdoors and stay active.

He added: “I am able to buy clothes in regular shops, instead of online shops for the larger man, even buying a pair of Levi’s Jeans, that I haven’t been able to fit into for many years!

“Having recently celebrated my 70th birthday, I’m at my target and weigh 14 stone 11.

“I’m free of type 2 diabetes, I no longer get painful ulcers on my legs and I look and feel so much better.

“I can walk a lot further and I am building up confidence to go out cycling.”

Pete’s inspirational story supports research showing that losing weight can be successful in helping patients who have type 2 diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels.

The findings, published in the journal Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, involved patients who were referred to a group by their diabetes specialist nurse.

More than 80 per cent of patients saw improvements in their diabetes control.

To find your local virtual group, please visit: www.slimmingworld.co.uk