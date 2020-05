Sgt Chris Parker said: “Our cadets have been showing their respect to the NHS this week at home in uniform. Cadets gave a salute as a mark of gratitude for all the efforts the NHS is doing. We would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ from the detachment for your hard work and dedication in these difficult time.”

