Sixth Form students in St Neots celebrate university success

Published: 9:00 AM March 26, 2021

Sixth form students in St Neots have been celebrating their university success.

Astrea Sixth Form says it has achieved a 100 per cent success rate in students securing places at the universities of their choice.

The majority of the year group have applied to university and every student has secured an offer to start Degree level courses in September this year.

In what has been a challenging 12 months for all students, Astrea says it is pleased that students have remained motivated and engaged in their learning throughout the pandemic.

Principal Neil Owen, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements. This is testament to the hard work and determination of students, their families and teachers over many years.”

It’s also been an exciting time for the nine students who made early applications in October for some of the most competitive courses at world-renowned universities.

All nine have been successful, receiving offers from institutions such as Cambridge, Nottingham, Durham, Newcastle and Keele Universities. The subject list is impressive too, encompassing medicine, veterinary science, archaeology and computer science, history and engineering.

Astrea says students have been supported extensively by a dedicated tutor team and experienced sixth form staff in making applications.

Director of sixth form, Mark Taylor, said: “There’s no doubt that a university education can open many doors in the future and I’m delighted that so many of our Year 13 students have chosen to take this route.

“An increasing number of our students are taking up degree apprenticeships too, and it’s pleasing to see that despite the wider uncertainty in society, young people have such a clear plan of their futures beyond sixth form study.”

Mia, Year 13 student said: “The Sixth Form team and the History Department were extremely helpful in the support they gave me for my application.

“I’m very excited to go to university next year to study archaeology, a long-standing passion of mine, and pursue the opportunities that will be available to me.”

Rob, Year 13 student said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to going to university to study medicine next year.

“The sixth form team and my teachers were so so helpful with helping my application, from helping find work experience early on all the way up to interview practice.”