Six people have been arrested in Huntingdonshire after drugs, cash and weapons were seized.

The arrests were made during a series of warrants in Huntingdonshire.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team have carried out five warrants in Brampton, Farcet, Yaxley and Huntingdon in a bid to crack down on drug related crime.

On Sunday they were in Beasley Road, Brampton where they seized a number of imitation firearms and weapons as well as Class A drugs. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a firearm. He was later released under investigation.

Officers then located a cannabis factory in Conquest Drive, Farcet on Monday. Around 37 plants were recovered and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He was later released under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

A drugs warrant was carried out at a property in Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley on Tuesday. Drugs and weapons were found at the address and an investigation is ongoing into the supply of drugs.

Later that day the team were at Hawthorn Road where cannabis was recovered and a 26-year-old woman was reported for possession of cannabis.

Then at a property in Terrill Close, Huntingdon, they arrested a 19-year-old man from Cambridge on suspicion of robbery and possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a 20-year-old man from London on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of drugs. They have both been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood police station next month.

Early Wednesday morning the team arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of fraud, being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of drugs and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of drugs following a warrant in Percy Green Place, Stukeley.

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized along with items of high value clothing. They have both been released under investigation.

PC Tom Russell from the neighbourhood team said: “Drug dealing and organised crime remain a priority for the neighbourhood team.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal supply of drugs to prevent the harm that their activity does to our communities and our most vulnerable residents.”

If you suspect drug dealing or activity in your area, report it to us here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Drug-dealing