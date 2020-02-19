Six people have been charged with criminal damage and one released under investigation following the Extinction Rebellion protests in Cambridge this week.

People commuting to Cambridge have reported huge disruptions to the city, as well as ambulance staff and lorry drivers.

Caitlin Fay, 19, of Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, Norfolk, has been charged with criminal damage in connection with an incident at Trinity College on Monday (February 17).

Gilbert Murray, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Norwich, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at Trinity College.

Gabriella Ditton, 26, of Violet Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage in connection with incidents at Trinity College on Monday and the Schlumberger building in Madingley Road, Cambridge, yesterday (February 18).

Tilly Porter, 21, of King's Parade, Cambridge, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at the Schlumburger building.

Annie Hoyle, 26, of Windsor Road, Cambridge, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and criminal damage relating to the incident at the Schlumberger building.

Donald Bell, 64, of Bliss Way, Cambridge, has also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and criminal damage relating to the incident at the Schlumberger building.

All have been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on March 30.

A 53-year-old woman from Bury St. Edmunds who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the Schlumberger building has been released under investigation.