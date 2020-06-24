They are joined by their little sister Rose, who is aged just two, who is walking 3-4 miles.

They are raising money for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust’s charity Dreamdrops, which supports children in hospital and at home.

Mum Sianade said: “The girls have really enjoyed being out in the sunshine and the rain. On Rose’s best day she did 5.5 miles and the girls did 11. But most days Lily and Daisy do five miles and Rose does between three and four. So far they have raised £459 and would love to reach £500, I am so proud of them.

“Dreamdrops has helped us so much; they have taken the girls and their brother Shay (who has special needs) on day trips, to Christmas parties and provided us with treats to keep us entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, as well as their ongoing support.

“Daisy had lots of time on Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, from being a new born and now has community support through Dreamdrops, so we wanted to help the charity to help more families like us.”

Anne-Marie Hamilton, chairman of Dreamdrops said: “A huge thank you to Lily, Daisy and little Rose, we cannot thank them enough for the amazing effort they have put in to raising money for Dreamdrops.

“The money will be put towards helping sick children who are being cared for at home or in the community, making their lives a little easier during stressful times and what better time to be helping local families.”

If you would like to donate to this worthy cause visit Lily, Daisy and Rose’s Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lilydaisyrose.

For further information on how you can help raise funds for the charity, visit:

www.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org or email dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net.