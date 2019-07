Speaking on Radio 4 this morning, Sir John told presenter, Mishal Husain, he would seek an "immediate judicial review" if Boris Johnson forges ahead with plans to side-step Parliament, known as prorogue, to force through a no-deal.

The prorogue would suspend Parliament and prevent MPs from blocking plans to the leave the EU on October 31 so the country will leave by default.

Mr Johnson would need to seek permission from the Queen, but it is thought she is unlikely to block the move.

The extraordinary intervention comes after Mr Johnson - the frontrunner to be made Prime Minister on July 24 - repeatedly refused to rule out proroguing Parliament before the Brexit deadline.