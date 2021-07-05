News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Sir John Major to be portrayed in the new series of Netflix's The Crown

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:00 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM July 5, 2021
Former PM Sir John Major will be played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller in the new series of The Crown.

Former PM Sir John Major, who was also a Huntingdon MP, will be played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller in the new series of The Crown. - Credit: Archant/PA Images

Former prime minister and Huntingdon MP Sir John Major will be portrayed in the new series of The Crown by actor Jonny Lee Miller from 90's cult classic Trainspotting. 

Miller, who rose to fame as a heroin addict in hit 1996 film, will transform into the politician for the fifth series of the popular Netflix drama. 

Miller played Sick Boy in Danny Boyle's film based on Irvine Welsh's 1993 novel about a group of Edinburgh drug addicts. 

Sir John was in 10 Downing Street when both the book and movie came out. He was prime minister from 1990 to 1997. 

The Crown has followed the Royal Family's public, private and political dramas from the 1950s. 

The fifth series, which is reported to start filming in July, is set to feature a string of splits and scandals, the Windsor Castle fire and the death of Princess Diana. 

Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  2. 2 Dad's death could be linked to asbestos at primary school, claims son
  3. 3 Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14
  1. 4 NHS Anniversary: The old hospitals of Huntingdon
  2. 5 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  3. 6 Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’
  4. 7 The history of the Huntingdonshire village of Old Hurst
  5. 8 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 
  6. 9 IVF treatment on the NHS set to return 
  7. 10 Celebrations on first anniversary of double transplant for St Neots man
Film
TV
John Major
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Flight Path to go ahead over Huntingdonshire 

London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus