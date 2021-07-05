Sir John Major to be portrayed in the new series of Netflix's The Crown
- Credit: Archant/PA Images
Former prime minister and Huntingdon MP Sir John Major will be portrayed in the new series of The Crown by actor Jonny Lee Miller from 90's cult classic Trainspotting.
Miller, who rose to fame as a heroin addict in hit 1996 film, will transform into the politician for the fifth series of the popular Netflix drama.
Miller played Sick Boy in Danny Boyle's film based on Irvine Welsh's 1993 novel about a group of Edinburgh drug addicts.
Sir John was in 10 Downing Street when both the book and movie came out. He was prime minister from 1990 to 1997.
The Crown has followed the Royal Family's public, private and political dramas from the 1950s.
The fifth series, which is reported to start filming in July, is set to feature a string of splits and scandals, the Windsor Castle fire and the death of Princess Diana.
Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles.
