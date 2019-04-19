The Sing for Spring event at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Brampton. Picture: ARCHANT The Sing for Spring event at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Brampton. Picture: ARCHANT

Organised by the Rotary Voices group, the event was held at St Mary Magdalene Church on April 13 and saw a host of talented performers take the stage.

The Rotary Voices Choir, barbershop quartet Alchemy, ladies acapella chorus Rhapsody, duo Bethany Jane and Bro, and harpist Cecilia were among performers entertaining the audience on the night.

Organisers said the concert, returning for its third year, was a sell out and raised hundreds of pounds, which will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support, Magpas Air Ambulance, and Brampton Parish Church.

A presentation was also held on the night to recognise the contribution of Jacky Kirby to the Rotary Voices group. A certificate was presented to Ms Kirby by Tim Tucker, district 1070 governor for the Rotary movement.

