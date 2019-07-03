Tony's family organised a party in the garden of the home he shares with his wife Miriam, aged 91, and rather than bring presents, guests were asked to make a donation to the trustees of The Pightle. The Pightle is an area of six-and-a-half acres of land which sits behind Shakespeare Road, in Eaton Socon, and Tony has enjoyed a daily walk around the field almost every day since he retired 35 years ago. The trustees have placed a bench, which has a plaque which reads 'Tony Ingle's Bench' and a tree has also been planted in his honour. The former refrigeration engineer says he has always liked to keep busy and enjoys the simple pleasures in life and his daily walks mean a lot to him. Tony is Miriam's main carer and walking around The Pightle allows him some time on his own. He stills makes most of the meals and always cooks a Sunday roast as well as doing all the washing and other household chores.