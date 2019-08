Steph Hume's entry to the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Steph Hume's entry to the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Steph Humes, who runs Davies Landscape Design, named her garden 'A Chicken Keeper's Corner', an entry that was designed and built to support the work of the British Hen Welfare Trust.

She said: "The weather conditions were rather extreme but I kept on digging because I strongly feel that chickens deserve a home once they have finished laying in the commercial industry. '

"Our gardens are getting smaller and I appreciate not everyone can keep chickens, but the garden is also aimed at educating people about making better buying choices, growing organically and living sustainably."

The garden featured organic grown fruit and vegetables, biodegradable hard landscaping materials and flowers that reflect the colours of the sunrise and sunset.

Steph said: "We are all thinking more about the products we buy and how we can help build a sustainable future and I have tried to reflect this within the garden."

Steph re-homes ex-caged hens from Wood Green Animal Shelter based in Godmanchester, which works with the British Hen Welfare Trust.

"They make great pets, have fantastic personalities, individual characters and love human contact," added Steph.

The flower show took place on July 24 in Nofolk.

If you wish to find out more about re-homing, education in regards to the egg industry, or would like to donate, visit the British Hen Welfare Trust Website www.bhwt.org.uk.