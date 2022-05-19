Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Silent protest at Camp Beagle as vans leave the site

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:38 PM May 19, 2022
A silent protest has taken place at Camp Beagle today.

A silent protest took place today outside the gates of puppy breeding facility MBR Acres in Wyton.

One of those at the event told The Hunts Post: "Today, for the first time we had a powerful silent protest at the 20-odd police on site. We paid respect to the two dog vans that were then seen leaving. This is the fifth consecutive week that MBR Acres has sent Beagles to labs."

Protesters were at Camp Beagle today and are upset at seeing vans carrying dogs leaving the site. 

The protesters turned their backs as the vans carrying dogs left the site. A petition calling for a ban on commercial breeding in laboratories now has almost 25,000 signatures. You can sign here: 

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/611810

Huntingdon News

