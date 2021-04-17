News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
One minute silence to honour the Duke

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:09 PM April 17, 2021   
One Minute Silence on Huntingdon Market Square today.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Mac McGuire and Duke of Edinburgh recipients on Huntingdon Market Square today. - Credit: ARCHANT

A one-minute silence was held on Huntingdon Market Square today (Saturday) to mark the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.


Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, was joined by the chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Mack McGuire and four Duke of Edinburgh Award recipients. They were: Emma Parkinson from the Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech, Jasmine Sowman from Sawtry Village Academy, Louis Rose from Wisbech Village College and Conor Richardson from the Castle Special Needs School, in Cambridge.


They were joined by members of the public who all stood in silence in the bright April sunshine adjacent to All Saints Church. The bells at St Mary's Church, in Huntingdon tolled 99 times to mark each year of the Duke's life.


Cllr Webb said: "We are here today to mark the life of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. I see so many things, not only his service to the Queen, but as a Royal Navy veteran, I appreciate the work he did before he even became consort to the Queen."


Cllr McGuire said: "We are here today to honour the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, and show our respects to the Royal family and the Queen. 

