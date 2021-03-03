News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

This week's photos taken by Hunts Post readers

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Reader Peter Hagger took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots 

Reader Peter Hagger took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Many of the photos sent in by readers in the last few weeks are showing those early signs of Spring. which seems to be cheering everyone up.

So, our new theme is Spring, but if you are out and about and see something interesting, then please don't hesitate to capture it on camera and send it in.

The Readers Photos section is open to people of all ages. We prefer Jpeg images. Please include your full name and a brief description of where you image was taken.

Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. 

Ava Bartley, aged nine, took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots.

Ava Bartley, aged nine, took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots. - Credit: AVA BARTLEY

Jacqueline Sheriff took her photo in Godmanchester.

Jacqueline Sheriff took her photo in Godmanchester. - Credit: JACQUELINE SHERIFF

This Sparrowhawk was captured on camera by Janet Wale at Eaton Socon Cricket Club.

This Sparrowhawk was captured on camera by Janet Wale at Eaton Socon Cricket Club. - Credit: JANET WALE

Grace Pildtich took this photograph at Anglesey Abbey Gardens.

Grace Pildtich took this photograph at Anglesey Abbey Gardens. - Credit: GRACE PILDTICH

Signs of Spring at Hilton Churchyard sent in by Malcolm Lynn.

Signs of Spring at Hilton Churchyard sent in by Malcolm Lynn. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large scale vaccine centre to open at Priory Centre in St Neots

Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26.

Updated

St Ives murder: victim named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Kara Boyd, who owns the Fairy Dog Mother in Fenstanton 

Plans to repair iconic clock tower at the centre of the village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus