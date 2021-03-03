Published: 3:00 PM March 3, 2021

Reader Peter Hagger took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Many of the photos sent in by readers in the last few weeks are showing those early signs of Spring. which seems to be cheering everyone up.

So, our new theme is Spring, but if you are out and about and see something interesting, then please don't hesitate to capture it on camera and send it in.

The Readers Photos section is open to people of all ages. We prefer Jpeg images. Please include your full name and a brief description of where you image was taken.

Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Ava Bartley, aged nine, took this image at Paxton Pits, in St Neots. - Credit: AVA BARTLEY

Jacqueline Sheriff took her photo in Godmanchester. - Credit: JACQUELINE SHERIFF

This Sparrowhawk was captured on camera by Janet Wale at Eaton Socon Cricket Club. - Credit: JANET WALE

Grace Pildtich took this photograph at Anglesey Abbey Gardens. - Credit: GRACE PILDTICH

Signs of Spring at Hilton Churchyard sent in by Malcolm Lynn. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN











