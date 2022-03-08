Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine citizens

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:27 PM March 8, 2022
Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store.

Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store. - Credit: Hunts Post

The owner of Elizabeth's Sofa Mattress & Bedding Outlet, Julie Turner, has announced that throughout March, she will be donating 50 per cent of the business's net profit to the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

The shop, based in Huntingdon, is a source for a variety of home furnishings, and from March 7, Julie will start donating to the appeal.

Julie said that she wanted to do something as a mother after seeing the images from Ukraine of mothers and their children in the air-raid shelters.

Julie said: "In these difficult times, I feel we all need to do whatever we can to help. This is my way of showing support to the people of Ukraine."

After receiving clearance from her bookkeeper and registered charities, Julie embarked on the gesture.

Other businesses within Huntingdonshire are also helping those in Ukraine and are encouraging the public to make donations to charitable organisations to aid Ukraine.

Some places like the St Ives Town Hall are still collecting donations of essential items from the public, which they plan to send for distribution to Ukraine.


