Shop Local This Christmas: 'We work together' says hair salon

Owner Iwona Fusnik of Hair by Iwona is encouraging people to shop locally this winter.

Businesses on Huntingdon High Street are encouraging people to shop locally this winter.

Iwona Fusnik, owner of Hair by Iwona on the High Street says if she is full with clients on a particular day, she will help a fellow salons out in the area.

Iwona said: “We recommend other businesses as well as encouraging customers to get their hair done here.

“We all know each other around here, so if even if they mention to us whilst getting their hair done, that they need a good place to get electrical items, we would recommend them to Euronics opposite us.

“It is just a way to support one another at this time as every business wants to remain successful on the high street."

Iwona mentioned that as a business they have to think of creative ways to keep customers coming through their doors.

“We prepare Christmas packs for people to encourage new and existing customers to come and get their hair done."







