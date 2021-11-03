Huntingdon mayor encourages people to shop locally this Christmas

Huntingdon mayor, Councillor Karl Webb is encouraging people to support the local high street this Christmas.

Cllr Webb believes communication between the businesses is important and says he is a big fan of the town.

He said: “I think it is important that you support your local businesses, if you don’t support them, we are going to see more and more empty shops.

Karl Webb outside the Wood Green charity shop on Huntingdon High Street - Credit: Archant

“It is happening anyway, because people are shopping on the internet more.

“People need to shop locally. I like to go to a shop and pick things up and walk around and see it all there.

"I regularly visit the charity shops on the High Street, you can find some amazing things in there.

“We have a lot of new shops that have turned up and a lot of shops that are struggling, but that is happening everywhere.

“We are trying to see where we can help and we work closely with BID to see how we can help local shops."

Karl Webb on Huntingdon High Street - Credit: Archant

A three-day Christmas market will take place on Huntingdon Market Square, on Friday, November 19 and finish on Sunday, November 21.

Huntingdon Town Council hopes this will help increase footfall within the town centre.

Natasha Pierson, assistant town clerk of Huntingdon Town Council said: “In previous years, we have opened up the town hall as well and had stalls in there but as part of our Covid-19 risk assessment we have decided to keep it on the square.

“We will have a big stage with lots of performances from school choirs and dance groups as well as local bands.

“Father Christmas will be there, supported by Huntingdon Rotary Club and snack shak, which is a community group, will wrap 500 gifts for us, which is amazing that they give up their time to do this.

“We then give these out free to the children that come and visit, we also have princesses, balloon modelers, face painters."

“We will have hot food and drink stalls, stocking fillers and gift ware."

Natasha explains that the Christmas Light Switch On countdown will not take place this year and the lights will be already on at the market.

This was due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.