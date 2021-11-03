News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Shop Local This Christmas: Niche Comics and Bookshop

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:00 PM November 3, 2021
Updated: 2:32 PM November 3, 2021
Joint owner of Niche Comics and Bookshop on Huntingdon High Street Angela Makey.

Joint owner of Niche Comics and Bookshop on Huntingdon High Street Angela Makey. - Credit: Angela Makey

A comic and bookshop in Huntingdon is urging people to shop locally this winter.

Angela Makey, a joint owner of the shop on Huntingdon High Street says it is vital that shops in the area collaborate and work together.  

She said: “Shopping locally is extremely important for small independent businesses like ourselves.  

“We are celebrating our tenth year on the High Street and we have seen quite a big change in that time. 

“One of the positives is collaborating with other businesses, so we are one end of the High Street and then the Oxfam Music and Bookshop is down the other end.  

“We have always worked together so whenever we have a campaign or music event we talk to each other.  

“We continue buying books there and providing them with vinyl for customers when we get donations.  

“The other big positive for us is the Commemoration Hall which has been refurbished as we have been working with them also. 

