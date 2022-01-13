News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Festive fayre will boost school's new snug area

Julian Makey

Published: 9:22 AM January 13, 2022
School fayre boosted funds

A school choir helped Middlefield Primary Academy's fayre go with a swing - Credit: Middlefield Primary Academy

An "incredible" £1,258 raised by a school's Outdoor Christmas Fayre will go towards the creation of a new snug area designed to develop mental health and wellbeing.

It was touch and go whether Middlefield Primary Academy's PTA event would be able to go ahead because of the pandemic, but the Eynesbury school decided to carry on with the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

There were stalls, games and choirs, together with Santa's grotto. 

A spokesman for the school said: "The children sang traditional carols along with other Christmas songs and the atmosphere at the fayre was simply wonderful. Thank you to everyone involved in supporting our school."

They said  a lot of preparation had gone into the event, with members of staff and the PTA working tirelessly to make it a success.

The PTA at the school raised £9587 last year for the school and has already bought a range of playground and computing equipment.



