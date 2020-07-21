The shoes were laid outside Pathfinder House as part of a climate change protest. The shoes were laid outside Pathfinder House as part of a climate change protest.

A group of protesters met at Huntingdonshire District Council’s (HDC) head office on Friday as part of a co-ordinated response to urge councils to act on the climate emegency.

The footwear was to represent “those people unable to attend due to their lives being cut short by the country’s reliance on fossil fuels”.

One of the protesters, Nigel White said “One thing that we have learned during the pandemic is that early decisive action, adopted by listening to the science saves lives. The climate crisis is no different in this regard, but the climate crisis will cause the death of millions more people. We urgently need decisive action to limit the worst affects and we are appealing to the council to show the leadership necessary.”

Jo Lancaster, managing director of HDC, came out to speak to the protesters and offered to set up a meeting to discuss concerns and to allow the council to share details of the work it is doing to benefit the environment.