An x-ray revealed Collin had a nail stuck in his hoof. Picture: RPSCA An x-ray revealed Collin had a nail stuck in his hoof. Picture: RPSCA

The pony had been left in a paddock belonging to a local resident who had been away for a period of time, and returned home to find the pony had been left there.

The resident managed to catch the pony after a few days and confined him in a stable before calling the RSPCA.

The RSPCA attended on February 3 along with a vet, who examined the pony and gave him pain relief.

The vet confirmed the pony was well enough to travel, and he has since been taken to an RSPCA facility for further assessment and treatment.

An x-ray of his hooves revealed he also had nail sticking into his foot, that had been there for some time. The nail and dressings have now been removed and he has been given anti-tetanus treatment and antibiotics.

An expert farrier has begun the process of correcting the damage done, and Collin has had his hooves trimmed.

RSPCA Inspector Rebecca Harper said: “We are very grateful to the resident for catching this pony and keeping him safe while arrangements could be made to move him.

“The vet who examined the pony said they believe it would’ve taken years for the pony’s feet to have gotten into their current state. The pony is actually a really sweet-natured boy, despite everything he has gone through, including the immense pain he must have been in.

“The yard where he is being kept have affectionately named him Collin after Gemma Collins from Dancing on Ice, they said he looked like he was walking on ice when they unloaded him from the lorry. He has a fabulous mane, and a cheeky, tenacious personality.

“I am really keen to find out who may have previously owned Collin, he didn’t have a microchip and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may recognise him or who knows anything about his history. Please contact me in confidence on the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”