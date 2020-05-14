A shed on fire in Warboys PICTURE: Ann Louise A shed on fire in Warboys PICTURE: Ann Louise

Two people were taken to hospital last night after a fire in Warboys.

Fire crews from Huntingdon and Chatteris were called at 7.20pm yesterday (May 13) to Station Road, in Warboys.

Fire-fighters arrived to find a blaze, which had started in a shed, and was spreading to nearby homes.

Wearing breathing apparatus, crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Firefighters in Warboys PICTURE: Ann Louise Firefighters in Warboys PICTURE: Ann Louise

Two casualties required treatment for smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire was accidental.