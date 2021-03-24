Published: 4:00 PM March 24, 2021

When we think of Easter, we can’t help but nostalgically reminisce about hunting down mini eggs in the garden, warm hot-crossed buns and slowly lulling ourselves into chocolate comas. However, our favourite part, is the Easter Sunday lunch.

Although strictly not in season just yet, traditionally with our families, we have always indulged in roast lamb and we know many of you will do the same. So, why lamb at Easter? Many reasons derive from various religious festivals and celebrations. We do because it’s simply delicious.

We’re typically used to celebrating Easter holidays with the ones we love, however, as restrictions remain, we’ve decided to scale down our lunch in size but certainly not in flavour. So, we agreed to roast a rack of lamb which is perfect for our family of three. We know some of you may be intimidated by a rack of lamb but we’re here to help.

We will pre-order our lamb from Gilberts Family Butchers, St Neots, ensuring the lamb is “French Trimmed” meaning they will clean the meat from the bone and remove any excess fat. This stops the bones burning so you are left with a beautifully presentable dish. Any butcher will be happy to score the fat for you, but this can also be done at home. Scoring the fat increases surface area to aid rendering and give a nice crisp finish.

To prepare the lamb, we will marinate with garlic and rosemary overnight in the fridge, removing 30 minutes before cooking. Whilst the lamb is increasing to room temperature, place some peeled parsnips and carrots in a roasting dish.

Season well, add a dollop of honey and a sprig of rosemary then place in the oven at 180°c. Season the lamb and place fat side down in a hot pan and cook until golden brown. Sear on the opposite side for a minute then place on a rack fat side up. Place the rack over the vegetables in the oven so the juices add to their flavor. Roast for 8-20 minutes depending on how you like your lamb cooked. We like it slightly pink so 18 minutes suits perfectly, leave to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.

We will be finishing ours with fondant potatoes and a red wine reduction however traditional roast potatoes, mint sauce and a rich gravy will be just as satisfying. Happy Easter