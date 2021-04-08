Published: 10:59 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM April 8, 2021

Shakespeare at The George will return to Huntingdon this summer. - Credit: SaTG

Shakespeare at The George will return to Huntingdon this summer with a performance of Shakespeare in Love and War.

In January this year, the Shakespeare at The George (SaTG) company made the difficult decision to cancel its full-scale summer production of Twelfth Night. Having been performing at the George Hotel since 1959, last year was the first time since 1977 that there had been no performance in Huntingdon.

However, this year, in place of the originally planned Twelfth Night they are planning to perform a reduced production, specifically created for these challenging Covid times, called Shakespeare in Love and War.

"Shakespeare In Love And War is a one-act play exploring the two sides of the human heart vividly brought to life by the world’s greatest playwright and a cast of the most memorable characters ever to set foot on the world’s stage," explained Simon Mayler from SaTG

"Having been starved of your favourite Shakespeare plays over the last year, Shakespeare In Love And War brings you a bumper crop all together.

"You can feast on the lecherous Falstaff or the star-crossed lovers Romeo & Juliet; raise your patriotic spirits in the company of Henry V; delight in the knock-about comedy of Petruccio and his Kate; share the downfall of King Lear or the wonderful wit of Beatrice and Benedick.

"And although they had to cancel Twelfth Night, there is also a little taster of what might have been as the outrageous Malvolia trips over her own vanity."

All of these and more are skilfully woven by director Richard Brown into a tale of love and war, staged in a novel way which respects all of the safety requirements and restrictions due to coronavirus.

Shakespeare at The George returns to Huntingdon in June. - Credit: Georgia Duncan

The performance will take place in the open air courtyard of The George Hotel, Huntingdon from Tuesday June 22, to Saturday, July 3 (no performance on June 27) 2021. This may change if new Government restrictions are put in place but the arrangements are in line with the current roadmap easing and social-distancing guidelines.

SaTG will be releasing more information over the next few weeks, including audience arrangements, seating capacity and ticket release dates. Details will be available on the group's Facebook page (Shakespeare at The George) or website: www.satg.org.