Published: 10:11 AM January 29, 2021

This summer's Shakespeare at The George (SaTG) production has been cancelled.

Trustees have said they made the decision with a "a heavy heart, but a sense of inevitability".

SaTG was due to perform Twelfth Night this year after postponing the performance last year but felt there was still too much uncertaincy around Covid restrictions to make plans.

"We hoped that we’d be in a better place this summer and able to perform one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies to our usual packed houses," said trustee Simon Maylor.



"Whilst there has been lots of positive news recently in terms of the vaccine roll out, there is still a huge amount of uncertainty with regards to what restrictions will be in place until when.

"Because of that uncertainty, as trustees we have decided that we should not go ahead with our usual, large-scale summer production. Quite apart from the challenges of rehearsing a large cast during a time of continued social distancing, attempting to put on our traditional show would risk what is left of our dwindling financial reserves for a production which may have to be abandoned later in the process after more time, effort and money have been consumed."



SaTG has confirmed it plans to perform Romeo and Juliet, directed by Steph Hamer, in 2022.

"We believe this is an appropriate choice of production to help rekindle the full spirit of Shakespeare at The George. In addition, we do have a piece of more positive news about a potential production for later this year."

The group is planning a much-reduced production for 2021. Full details are not available yet, but hopefully this will be performed in the summer at The George Hotel.

A Just Giving page has been set up to allow the group to continue with its bursary fund. In the past, this has supported youngsters who have a passion for theatre. Groups include Longsands Academy, St Neots, Huntingdon Youth Theatre and Hampton Gardens School, Peterborough.



"Although we have had no production to raise the funds for the bursaries, the Just Giving page allows us to continue this support and your kind donations have so far taken us to 50 per cent of the total required. We don’t believe that our reduced production this year will generate the necessary funds to find the other 50 per cent so we’d be grateful for any support and the page remains open," explained Simon.

Just Giving: www.justgiving.com/campaign/satgbursaries