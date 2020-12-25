Published: 10:00 AM December 25, 2020

The past year has been extraordinarily difficult. With the shadow of a deadly virus looming over us, a big thank you is due to the NHS and so many others who have worked incredibly hard. One of the most difficult aspects has been the inability to meet loved ones. Whilst we have used modern forms of communication it can never be the same. That inability to meet will be acutely felt over Christmas, a period of joy and happiness to be shared with family and friends. Christmas is however, a time of hope and the news of a vaccine for COVID-19 provides optimism for the year ahead. As more and more people are vaccinated in 2021 there is every reason to hope that the shadow of 2020 will be lifted. But in the meantime we must remain vigilant. This Christmas, even more than usual, we must think of the lonely and vulnerable. If you or someone you know needs help, Huntingdonshire District Council can be contacted by telephone during office hours on 01480 388388, out of hours on 01480 434176 or by email at mail@huntingdonshire.gov.uk. Their website is Emergency Contact - Huntingdonshire.gov.uk for further information. Keep safe and well and I wish you a peaceful Christmas and let us all hope for a better 2021.



