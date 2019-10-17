Mr Vara, member for North West Cambridgeshire, said the backstop included in the previous withdrawal agreement had been a "major issue" for many MPs and he said its removal meant he was able to back the new proposal.

It is expected that Boris Johnson's deal will go before the House of Commons in an emergency session scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Vara, who voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, said: "It has been a difficult three years of negotiations and as is always the case, the European Union agrees matters at the very last minute.

"The EU has opened up the withdrawal agreement and got rid of the backstop which was a major issue for many of us.

"The deal also ensures that we will be in control of our borders, our money and our laws. Importantly, the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland, will be leaving the European Union.

"Boris Johnson has had the courage to stand up for the UK and managed to get serious changes to the previous agreement. I will be voting for the deal."