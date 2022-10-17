Richard Reynolds (far left), Shailesh Vara MP (centre), and Sean Dennis (third from right) with other members of staff. - Credit: Shailesh Vara

Shailesh Vara MP visited a local business Superior Surfaces Ltd to become familiar with how it’s run and discuss some of the challenges they face.

Mr Vara met with MD Sean Dennis, his business colleague Richard Reynolds and company staff.

The MP called the business encouraging in its investment into the local economy and job market.

The company, set up in 2009 by Dennis, specialises in manufacturing surfaces for dental practices, commercial spaces, kitchens and bathrooms both commercially and residentially.

Following the visit, Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to visit Superior Surfaces and meet with Mr Dennis and Mr Reynolds along with their team and to see the various manufacturing techniques.

“I was keen to hear about the different types of projects the company is currently undertaking as it seeks to expand and discuss the challenges the business is currently encountering.

Mr Dennis said: “It was comforting to know that he was empathic with the challenges we currently face and supportive in the quest for governmental support.”