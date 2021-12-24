Opinion

The past year has been another extraordinarily difficult one as the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic continues over us.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones to this deadly virus over the past year. My thoughts are also with all those whose livelihoods and normal way of life has been disrupted in a way unimaginable just a couple of years ago.

A big thank you is due to all those working in the NHS and the health sector generally, as well as all the other key workers working day and night in a number of critical sectors.

Despite all the difficulties, I have been touched by the enormous generosity and kindness of so many volunteers who have come forward to help those who are vulnerable or in need of some help and assistance.

That spirit of generosity defines us as a community, and as a country, and it has been heartening to see.

Christmas is a special time for family and friends. As we celebrate Christmas, whatever you do and whoever it is with, I hope it will be a safe and peaceful Christmas for you and your loved ones.