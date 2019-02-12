Pictured from left to right: Cllr. Adela Costello, Cllr. John Palmer, Cllr. Jeff Clarke, Shailesh Vara MP, Adrian Sail, Cllr. Steve Corney and Philip Swales. Pictured from left to right: Cllr. Adela Costello, Cllr. John Palmer, Cllr. Jeff Clarke, Shailesh Vara MP, Adrian Sail, Cllr. Steve Corney and Philip Swales.

Mr Vara, along with councillors Steve Corney, John Palmer, Adela Costello and Jeff Clarke, met with Adrian Sail, of Strawsons Property, and raised a number of issues, including plans for the site and the need to address anti-social behaviour on the land.

The news came as firefighters were called to the derelict site again on Sunday following reports of an arson attack in one of the buildings.

Both sides agreed to continue speaking and to meet again in the near future.

Following the meeting, Mr Vara said: “We were all very pleased to meet with Mr Sail and raise our concerns with him. It was a constructive meeting, where the future development proposals were discussed as well as the problem of anti-social behaviour at the site.”

Councillor Corney said: “It was very good to get all levels of local authority, along with our MP, together with the owners of RAF Upwood around the table. We are working together to try and eliminate any issues holding back the site and hope that we can soon start to see some progress made.”

Proposals to build on RAF Upwood by Strawsons Property were first considered by Huntingdonshire District Council in 2013, but after a number of setbacks, including drainage problems and traffic objections, it is taken more than five years for plans to come to fruition.

Mr Sail said: “Strawsons Property are fully committed to bringing forward the site of former RAF Upwood for development and hope to be able to commence the site preparation and demolition phase of the development this spring with the commencement of house building to follow later this year.”