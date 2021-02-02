Published: 2:00 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM February 2, 2021

A sex offender physically assaulted his new girlfriend’s daughter by “throwing her to the ground” while on a bike ride in Brampton.

Alistair Kidd, 27, moved into the woman’s Brampton home in April, but failed to tell her about his previous conviction or that he was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On May 17 Kidd, his girlfriend and the young girl went on a bike ride in their local area.

After a while the child became disillusioned with the bike ride and Kidd became frustrated by her behaviour.

When they reached Buckden Road the child failed to stop and crashed into Kidd, causing both of them to fall off their bikes.

Enraged, Kidd got up, threw the girl’s bike across the road and shouted a profanity in her ear, before picking her up, shaking her and throwing her back to the ground.

A passer-by witnessed what happened and ran over to restrain Kidd as he feared for the girl’s safety. In doing so he accidently dislocated Kidd’s shoulder.

Paramedics arrived to check the child’s welfare, but she was uninjured.

When police investigated, Kidd’s previous offending was revealed, along with his failure to notify officers about his change of address or tell his girlfriend about his past. It also materialised he had the opportunity for unsupervised access to the child.

Kidd, of Weddell Road, Haverhill, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and assault by beating.

On Friday (January 29) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 18 months.

DC Eleanor Jaggard said: “Kidd saw red and completely lost his temper. His treatment of the young girl was absolutely inexcusable.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who intervened in an effort to ensure the assault did not continue.

“Kidd knew he was required to tell his girlfriend about his past and notify officers of his change of address, but he simply didn’t bother and hoped he could get away with it.

“This case demonstrates the importance of checking the past of a new partner if you have children living with you. Parents can make an application under Sarah’s Law so they can find out any criminal convictions a new partner has.”