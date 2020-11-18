Robert Stacey, 23, of Queens Drive, Huntingdon was made subject of the order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was previously sentenced for making indecent images of children.

A condition of Stacey’s SHPO prohibits him from owning any device with internet access without first informing officers.

Officers visited Stacey in March as part of a routine check on registered sex offenders in the county.

As they arrived, Stacey rushed towards the toilet, ignoring demands to stop so he could be searched.

After a verbal warning that he could be arrested, Stacey conceded and handed over three mobile phones.

Two of the phones had not been declared to officers, so they were searched and 48 indecent images of children were discovered by specialist officers.

Four months later, Stacey was once again found with an undisclosed mobile phone, again breaching his order.

Last week on Wednesday, November 11, Stacey appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for breaching the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, possession of cannabis and making indecent photographs of a child.

He was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Decca Riondino said: “From the point of his initial conviction, Stacey knew he would be monitored to check he was not breaching any of his conditions and his electronic devices.

“Despite this, he continually breached the order, giving the courts no choice but to jail him for his actions. I hope this sentencing gives Stacey the wake-up call he needs.”