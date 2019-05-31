James Stewart, 74, who had been principal of Sawtry Community College for nearly 30 years, blew the money on custom-made furniture, drink and smoked salmon for his office, which he had converted into an apartment, complete with a bed and cooking equipment.Stewart, who was paid £120,000 a year, was jailed for four years in October 2017, after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud, alongside an addition charge of misconduct in a public office. A report which was published today (Friday) by the Teaching Regulation Agency, has ruled that Stewart will be banned for teaching indefinitely. The panel found that due to Stewart's conviction and imprisonment, it would