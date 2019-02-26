The scheme, which is expected to be completed in December, will also involve the construction of two new pumping stations.

The £4million investment scheme by Anglian Water will connect rural properties to a mains sewerage network for the first time. Local residents will soon be able to connect directly to mains sewerage meaning they will no longer need to use septic tanks to dispose of their sewage.

In order to lay the new sewers, roads in and around the village will need to be closed. The road closures will be staggered, aiming to minimise disruption to traffic and residents as much as possible with clear diversions in place. Work will be done on two fronts in order to complete the work as quickly as possible.

The first road closure in Bythorn began on February 18 in Thrapston Road at the junction of Warren Lane, and will last for approximately nine weeks. Following this, work will continue eastward along Thrapston Road using temporary traffic lights until Anglian Water reaches Molesworth.

The first road closure in Keyston began on February 25 for approximately nine weeks on the B663 between the junction with Toll Bar Lane and the junction with Loop Road South.

The roads that will be closed at stages throughout the scheme are: Loop Road North and South and Toll Bar Lane/ B663 in Keyston and School Lane,

Warren Lane and Main Street in Bythorn.

While work is under way, access for pedestrians and residents will be maintained throughout and where closures are in place diversions for road users will be available.

During the road closures in Keyston access to the Pheasant public house will be maintained at all times from various routes. While the work takes place on Loop Road North access will be from Raunds and the A14 via the Loop Road South. During our work on Loop Road (South) access will be available from the Northern end of the loop road.

Nicola Harvey, Anglian Water spokesman, said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience these works cause and we will do our best to minimise disruption for local residents wherever possible.

“This scheme is part of our investment into improving our services for customers and we hope people will understand the longer term benefits the work will bring.”

If customers have any queries, they can contact the Anglian Water customer service team on 03457 145 145, or visit www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea for the latest information on this work.

More information on the road closures and dates can be found on www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.