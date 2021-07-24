Published: 11:18 AM July 24, 2021

Huntingdonshire boasts an abundance of pretty villages and many of them have been featured in our Village Focus feature over the last few months, but here are seven of the most beautiful locations.

KIMBOLTON

Kimbolton’s legacy is found in the grandeur of its stately castle, charming shops and charitable community spirit. The village is about nine miles west of Huntingdon and its parish includes the hamlet of Stonely. Its famous castle, constructed after the Norman conquest and greatly remodelled in the 17th Century, is best known for its associations with Catherine of Aragon who died there in 1536.

Read more about the village of Kimboton here

Kimbolton has a rich history, including its castle where Catherine of Aragon died in 1536. - Credit: HUNTS POST

WARESLEY

Waresley is a quaint village with a little under 300 residents recorded in the 2001 census – but its picturesque landscape holds plenty of beauty spots. The village has had three church buildings. The original church stood in the east of the village and was mentioned in the Domesday Book but was destroyed by a storm in 1724. Waresley Wood, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is managed as a nature reserve by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Find out more about Waresley here

Warsley Wood is a Site of Special Scientific Interest. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You may also want to watch:

HOUGHTON

Houghton lies approximately three miles east of Huntingdon on the A1123 road, and is mentioned in the Domesday Book. It is perhaps most famous for its old watermill owned by the National Trust that is still used for the milling of flour but for demonstration purposes for visitors. Visitors can explore the history of the building and discover more about the milling process. The mill has three floors which still have some of the traditional machinery used in the milling process. The village sits close to the River Great Ouse and there are plenty of picnic spots.

Read more about the village of Houghton here

Houghton Mill is open to the public and there are plenty of picnic spots nearby. - Credit: HUNTS POST

ABBOTS RIPTON

Abbots Ripton lies approximately four miles north of Huntingdon on the B1090 and has a population of 305, according to the 2011 Census. It is a picturesque village that retains many features of traditional village life. The village is home to the 18th Century Abbots Ripton Hall which now has an estate totalling 5,700 acres, larger than Abbots Ripton itself. Abbots Ripton Hall is a Grade II listed building that was built on the site of the old manor house.During the Second World War, the hall was used as a hospital. The village was also home to the Secret Garden Party festival for many years.

Read more about Abbots Ripton here

Abbots Ripton is a picturesque village with a long history and some interesting landmarks. - Credit: HUNTS POST

HEMINGFORD ABBOTS

Hemingford Abbots lies approximately three miles east of Huntingdon and according to the 2011 Census, the population of the village was 635. There has been a settlement at Hemingford Abbots since Roman times and evidence, including flints and a Roman sarcophagus have been discovered over the years. The village has a close-knit community and additions such as old red telephone box stand in the village. The telephone box is filled with books, serving as a free 24-hour library, known as the Swap Box. There are some wonderful riverside walks in the area.

Read more about Hemingford Abbots here

Hemingford Abbots has some beautiful riverside walks. - Credit: HUNTS POST

YELLING

Just under 300 people live in the picturesque village of Yelling on the outskirts of St Neots. Yelling is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 as having two manors and 25 households and being in the Hundred of Toseland in Huntingdonshire. The village has a strong community spirit and there always seems to be something going on! Active WI group, best-kept garden competition, flower festival, beer festival and a cricket team. During the pandemic, the Yelling Social Club organised take-away beer and raised more than £3,000 for charities including the East Anglia Air Ambulance, Magpas and the village church.

Read more about Yelling here

The village of Yelling has a strong community spirit. - Credit: AMANDA FUSCO

NEEDINGWORTH

Needingworth lies approximately seven miles east of Huntingdon and is in the civil parish of Holywell-cum-Needingworth and the population is 2,517, according to the 2011 Census. The two parishes of Needingworth and Holywell date back to 1,000 AD and are linked by a single road. Needingworth is well known for its Ferry Boat Inn that sits on the river. There is an active village community and during the pandemic, they obtained a grant to set up a village pantry which was run by residents to help support those who were unable to go to the supermarket or didn’t want to risk going due to ill health.

The Ferryboat Inn at Needingworth. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Read more about Needingworth here



























































































































